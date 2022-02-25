ISL: Jordan Murray’s Winner Takes Jamshedpur FC One Step Closer To Maiden Semis Spot | Football News

Jordan Murray got here off the bench to attain the winner as Jamshedpur FC edged previous NorthEast United 3-2 to remain one level away from a maiden semifinal berth within the Indian Super League in Margao on Friday. Seiminlen Doungel (thirty fifth) gave Jamshedpur the lead earlier than Greg Stewart (59th) made it 2-0 within the second half on the PJN Stadium. But within the house of two minutes, Laldanmawia Ralte (59th) and Marcelinho (67th) discovered the again of the online to degree issues. However, ultimately, Murray got here on and scored for the third time for the Red Miners to underline their tag as one of many contenders for the League Shield and the title this season.

Jamshedpur now have 34 factors from 17 matches and can want only one level to make sure a semifinal spot. They have a recreation in hand towards league leaders Hyderabad FC, who’ve performed 18 matches and have 35 of their kitty.

For NorthEast United, all is misplaced and a defeat means they’re rooted to tenth place with 13 factors from 19 video games. They tackle wood spooners SC East Bengal of their closing recreation of the season.

The match acquired off to an eventful begin with Mirshad Michu colliding with Daniel Chima Chukwu inside the realm for the Red Miners to enchantment vehemently for a penalty.

Jamshedpur had been getting the balls contained in the field and utilizing the width of the pitch to seek out Chukwu with the in-form Nigerian striker inflicting just a few issues for NorthEast United defenders.

Owen Coyle’s staff had been creating likelihood after likelihood and eventually broke the impasse simply after the cooling break. From a Ricky Lallawmawma throw-in, Mobashir Rahman discovered an unmarked Doungel with a superb cross on the far publish with the striker calmly heading house previous Michu, who ought to have completed higher at his close to publish.

Jamshedpur ended the half with a 1-0 lead however skipper Peter Hartley picked up a knock and had to get replaced after the change of ends. Narender Gahlot got here in for him.

For NorthEast United, Marco Sahanek made method for Marcelinho as Khalid Jamil appeared eager on testing the Marcelinho-Brown mixture to get them the equaliser. But it was extra distress for the Highlanders as Jamshedpur doubled their benefit.

It was one other Stewart particular because the Scotsman took his objective tally to 10 this season, similar as Igor Angulo, with a solo effort darting down the precise flank after being arrange by Mobashir to then reduce inside and dink the ball previous Michu with aplomb.

Just when it appeared like Jamshedpur had been on target for an additional victory, NorthEast United scored two objectives within the house of 1 minute to show the sport on its head.

First, Laldanmawia Ralte smashed house a rebound from a Marcelinho shot which was parried solely so far as him by T P Rehenesh. In the subsequent minute, Marcelinho was seen working at Jamshedpur defenders, the Brazilian then rounding Rehenesh to information the ball into an empty internet.

But Jamshedpur by no means gave up and Murray turned out to be the tremendous sub, changing Chima within the seventy fifth minute after which handing over a dinked cross from Stewart in an acrobatic vogue with 5 minutes remaining on the clock.