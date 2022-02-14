Sports
ISL: Kerala Blasters edge past SC East Bengal to get back into semis contention | Football News – Times of India
VASCO: Kerala Blasters FC breached the top-four after securing a slim 1-0 win over SC East Bengal within the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday.
The Yellows reached the third place from sixth, because of the solitary objective by Enes Sipovic (49′), who scored the winner for the Kochi aspect with a towering header. As for the Red & Gold Brigade, the winless run extends to 5 matches.
A measured strategy from each groups noticed much less clear scoring probabilities within the early phases.
Alvaro Vazquez was the primary to hit the goal for KBFC with a diving header which was simply saved by Sankar Roy between the sticks.
The SCEB goalkeeper was fairly busy within the the rest of the primary half as effectively however commanded his space expertly to disclaim a objective to the Yellow Army.
There had been no targets to report within the first half as neither workforce was capable of break the impasse earlier than going into the break.
The second half started on a sensational be aware for KBFC as they went into the lead courtesy of Enes Sipovic. Four minutes into the half, he related effectively with a nook and guided the header previous the goalkeeper to attain his first objective within the ISL.
Ivan Vukomanovic’s males continued to push for an additional objective after getting their noses in entrance.
Jorge Diaz made room for himself on the 68th-minute mark however had his shot saved simply by Roy.
Immediately on the opposite finish, Antonio Perosevic unleashed a volley that nearly caught Prabhsukhan Gill off-guard however didn’t result in a objective. Mario Rivera made an entire host of adjustments put up the second water break so as to encourage his workforce to seek out an equaliser.
Hira Mondal obtained a late yellow card however might have gotten a purple as a result of nature of his deal with on Adrian Luna. Six minutes had been added by the fourth official for stoppages however KBFC maintained their lead and secured the win with a decided defensive efficiency.
Kerala Blasters FC face a stern ATK Mohun Bagan check of their subsequent outing on the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday whereas SC East Bengal play reigning ISL champions Mumbai City FC on the PJN Stadium on Tuesday after every week’s hole.
