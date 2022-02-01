Sports
ISL: Late Romario strike helps FC Goa draw with Odisha | Football News – Times of India
BAMBOLIM: Odisha FC suffered an enormous blow of their quest for play-offs qualification after they have been held to a 1-1 draw by FC Goa of their Indian Super League match on Tuesday.
Goals from Jonathas (61st, penalty) and a last-minute equaliser from FC Goa striker Romario (90+5) meant that neither group would take away three factors.
The end result prevents Odisha from rising to fifth place within the standings, stage on factors with Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC. As for FC Goa, the winless run extends to 5 video games.
Plenty of end-to-end stuff was noticed within the beginning couple of minutes by each groups. The Gaurs had a much bigger share of the possession however struggled to translate it into scoring alternatives.
Airan Cabrera received house behind the Odisha defence on the first quarter of the hour however ended up capturing above the crossbar.
On the opposite finish, Liridon Krasniqi missed an important alternative to attain owing to courageous goalkeeping from Naveen Kumar.
Arshdeep Singh additionally needed to pull off a robust save from Edu Bedia proper after the drinks break. Princeton Rebello thought he had scored on the Fortieth-minute mark till Thoiba Singh made a goal-saving block contained in the field.
Both groups lacked inspiration within the assault, resulting in no targets on the half time break.
After the restart, Cabrera demanded a penalty for a possible handball however to no avail. The striker received his shot previous the goalkeeper however noticed it blocked by the defender, seemingly with the hand.
However, proper on the hour mark, the Kalinga Warriors have been awarded a penalty after Javier Hernandez was tripped by Alberto Noguera contained in the field.
Jonathas stepped up and despatched his spot-kick into the highest left nook for the breakthrough objective.
A couple of minutes later, Jerry Mawihmingthanga got here near extending Odisha’s lead however his chip hit the crossbar.
Derrick Pereira made a number of modifications heading into the final stage of the match, pushing for the equaliser.
Four minutes have been added for stoppages which noticed extra strain from the Gaurs, on the lookout for that elusive equaliser. It lastly got here by Romario who scored by a header within the closing minute of the added time, thus sharing the factors between each side.
