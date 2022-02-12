ISL: Liston Colaco Shines As ATK Mohun Bagan Move To 2nd Spot With Win Over NorthEast United | Football News

ATK Mohun Bagan rode on Liston Colaco‘s sensible present to climb to the second spot after they beat wood spooners NorthEast United FC 3-1 within the Indian Super League in Margao on Saturday. Suhair Vadakkepeedika (seventeenth) gave NEUFC the lead early on earlier than Joni Kauko (twenty second) drew stage just for Liston (forty fifth) to make it 2-1 simply earlier than half time. Liston was throughout NEUFC within the second half as he fed Manvir Singh (52nd) for the workforce’s third aim earlier than making means for Kiyan Nassiri within the 66th minute to cap off one other sensible night time.

The outcome means ATKMB at the moment are on 26 factors from 14 video games, two adrift of leaders Hyderabad FC who’ve performed two matches extra. NEUFC remained rock-bottom with 10 factors from 17 video games. ATKMB prolonged their unbeaten streak to 10 matches.

ATKMB missed the companies of key gamers Hugo Boumous and Carl McHugh as each picked up accidents within the final recreation.

As anticipated, the Mariners began on the entrance foot with Liston Colaco’s early nook posing little menace and Manvir Singh’s effort saved by Subhasish Roy Choudhury.

Against the run of play, NEUFC took the lead. Marcelinho received a free ball in the course of the park and ran on the ATKMB defence to then discover Suhair who rifled house from the sting of the field to beat Amrinder Singh in aim.

ATKMB received again within the recreation quickly after chopping quick NEUFC’s pleasure as Kauko fired house from exterior the realm after being arrange by Colaco with no NorthEast United shirt closing the Finland worldwide down.

Suhair tried to double his lead however shot over earlier than Pritam Kotal drilled a free header large from a nook. Just earlier than halftime, the Mariners took the lead driving a Colaco strike to make it his seventh aim of the season. Kauko turned supplier this time, laying the ball up for Colaco after an incisive run for the latter to slam the ball into the underside proper nook.

ATKMB moved up a gear within the second interval, Manvir discovering the again of the web as early because the 52nd minute after the distinctive Colaco snatched possession to ship Manvir within the clear because the latter reduce to beat his marker and slot house previous Subhashish.

Head coach Juan Ferrando additionally changed Prabir Das with Sandesh Jhingan at half time, the star defender enjoying for the primary time this season since coming back from Croatian membership HNK Šibenik.

NEUFC created a bunch of probabilities after falling behind with Imran Khan, Hernan Santana and Marco Sahanek coming near scoring. In the tip, the inexperienced and maroon shirts held on to their lead and made it two wins in two video games to exert their authority.