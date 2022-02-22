ISL: Mumbai City Beat SC East Bengal 1-0 To Make Top-Four Return | Football News

Defending champions Mumbai City FC returned to competition for a semi-final spot with a slender 1-0 win over SC East Bengal within the Indian Super League on Tuesday. A solitary purpose by Bipin Singh (51st minute) helped Des Buckingham’s males climb as much as fourth place with 28 factors. SC East Bengal made a spirited begin after Mohammad Nawaz needed to make an early save from Mahesh Naorem’s highly effective drive. A couple of minutes earlier than the half-hour mark, Thongkhosiem Haokip discovered himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper however a poor first contact denied him a scoring alternative. His penalty attraction fell on deaf ears following a faint contact from Mourtada Fall tripping him contained in the field.

Despite dominating extra of the ball possession, the Islanders may solely muster up two photographs on course within the first half.

The lack of clear scoring possibilities saved their attackers pissed off as SCEB defended resiliently and performed on the counter. It was an intriguing first half however a scarcity of high quality within the remaining third meant each side went into the halftime break on equal phrases.

Mahesh started the second half similarly to the primary, by forcing Nawaz right into a save within the purpose. Then, Igor Angulo miscued a tap-in from 10-yards away on the opposite finish which shocked everybody on the pitch.

The impasse, nonetheless, was lastly damaged by a exact and highly effective end by Bipin Singh from exterior the field. His left-footed strike beat the goalkeeper on his close to put up.

A second of magic was witnessed on the stroke of the eightieth minute when Nawaz made a point-blank save from Raju Gaikwad’s overhead try.

Promoted

Connecting with the rebound, Fran Sota volleyed his shot above the crossbar to his frustration. The fourth official added 4 minutes for stoppages and Mumbai noticed them out with a collective defensive effort to gather the three factors.

Mumbai City FC take the sphere in opposition to FC Goa of their subsequent outing at Bambolim on Saturday whereas SC East Bengal face NorthEast United in a battle of the bottom-dwellers at Vasco on Monday.