ISL: Mumbai’s winless run continues with 1-1 draw against NorthEast United | Football News – Times of India
FATORDA: Defending champions Mumbai City FC couldn’t snap their winless run as they had been held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC in a Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match on Tuesday.
Ahmed Jahouh helped the reigning champions take the lead from the spot within the thirtieth minute however a relentless NorthEast United stored piling on the stress and at last bought their reward by way of substitute Mohamed Irshad who struck within the 79th minute to make sure each side shared the spoils.
The end result means Mumbai remained winless of their final six video games, shifting again to the top-four however solely simply with 18 factors from 12 video games, degree on factors with Chennaiyin FC who tackle Bengaluru FC on Wednesday.
NorthEast United remained at tenth place within the desk, having 10 factors from 14 video games. For Mumbai, issues bought worse as Amey Ranawade was proven a pink card in stoppage time after he picked up his second yellow card.
NorthEast United had been off to a optimistic begin however Mumbai quickly bought their grip on the tie, Jahouh whipping in a scrumptious ball for Vikram Pratap Singh whose flick-on was off beam.
The momentum quickly mirrored in a aim albeit from a spot-kick after Vikram was tripped contained in the field by Mashoor Shereef.
NorthEast protested vehemently towards the choice because the referee pointed to the spot and Jahouh thumped the ball excessive and into the left nook of the aim leaving Roy Chowdhury with no probability to get a hand to it.
Stung by a aim, the Highlanders upped the ante but it surely was Mumbai who appeared the likelier of the 2 sides to double their lead.
In the second interval, NorthEast United had an early probability to equalise however Gurjinder Kumar headed huge. The greatest probability for NorthEast United fell to Suhair Vadakkepeedika whose chip caught Mohamad Nawaz off his line however the ball cannoned off the publish.
Hernan Santana then tried his luck from vary with a pleasant free-kick however the keeper did nicely to maintain his effort at bay. NorthEast United stored knocking on the door and at last bought their reward from an unlikely supply.
Minutes after approaching for Sehnaj Singh, defender Irshad discovered the again of the web with a striker’s end after the ball fell to him from a NorthEast United nook and he utilized a neat end in the direction of the far nook.
Cassio Gabriel bought a golden probability to assist Mumbai again into the lead after Amey Ranawade swung in a pointy cross for him contained in the field however the Brazilian pressured a pointy save from Roy Chowdhury.
