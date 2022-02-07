ISL: Odisha FC Edge Past SC East Bengal, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive | Football News

Javier Hernandez scored a decisive objective as Odisha FC beat SC East Bengal 2-1 to maintain their semifinal hopes alive within the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday. The consequence has elevated Odisha to the sixth place within the factors desk. Jonathas (23′) gave Odisha an early lead that lasted till Antonio Perosevic (64′) scored the equaliser within the second half. Hernandez (75′) regained the lead for OFC with a exact end which proved to be the winner ultimately. In the early levels of the match, Odisha FC utilized a whole lot of strain and was rewarded with a objective from Jonathas.

The cross for the objective was supplied by Hernandez who made room on the suitable flank and served the ball on a platter for the striker who tapped in from shut vary.

Looking for the equaliser, Hira Mondal took an try simply earlier than half time however his left-footed strike went wayward.

The first half ended with the Kalinga Warriors retaining their one-goal benefit. The restart noticed extra sluggish sport play as neither facet was capable of finding inspiration within the last third.

The finest likelihood to attain the equaliser fell to Antonio Perosevic two minutes earlier than the hour mark.

An extended ball from deep noticed the ahead discover room behind the defensive position however his volley had an excessive amount of elevation.

However, the Croatian made no mistake from the same alternative a couple of minutes later and scored the equaliser with a low end into the underside proper nook.

Odisha FC regained the lead 10 minutes later by way of Javier Hernandez. The midfielder obtained a lay-off from Jonathas who turned from scorer to supplier.

The right-footed shot from the Spaniard took a slight deflection earlier than swerving into the again of the web.

Javi appeared to have scored one other a couple of minutes later however Mondal managed to make a goal-line clearance to disclaim him the objective.

The Red & Gold Brigade had 4 minutes of added time to search out the leveller for the second time which ultimately didn’t arrive, permitting OFC to bag three factors.