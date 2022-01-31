ISL: Record-breaker Ogbeche helps Hyderabad flatten NorthEast United | Football News – Times of India

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄! 🌟Ogbeche now turns into the all-time main aim scorer in #HeroISL historical past, with 4️⃣9️⃣ objectives! 👏🏻… https://t.co/YWAHC6ALlb — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 1643643135000

FATORDA: Star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace on both aspect of halftime to take him prime of the charts within the Hero Indian Super League ‘s all-time scorers’ checklist and in addition guarantee Hyderabad FC a 5-0 win over NorthEast United FC on Monday.Ogbeche scored within the third and sixtieth minute to take his tally to 14 objectives this season and total quantity to 49, another than Sunil Chhetri and Ferran Corominas.Obgeche achieved the feat in simply three-and-half years in India’s premier membership competitors.

Besides Ogbeche, Akash Mishra (forty fifth), Nikhil Poojary (84th) and Edu Garcia (88th) additionally discovered the again of the online as Manolo Marquez’s males ran riot on the PJN Stadium right here to stretch the lead on the prime to 4 factors and in addition do the double on the Highlanders.

They have 26 factors from 14 video games. NorthEast United’s tumultuous season continued unabated as they remained on 10 factors from 15 matches.

It took Hyderabad three minutes to nostril forward and Ogbeche was on the proper place on the proper time, slamming dwelling a rebound after Joao Victor’s header pinged off the publish and fell kindly for the red-hot Nigerian who took his tally to 13 objectives this season and joined Ferran Corominas and Sunil Chhetri within the all-time main scorers’ checklist within the Hero ISL with 48 strikes.

Thereafter Hyderabad dictated the sport and stored urgent the NorthEast United backline.

In first-half added time, the yellow shirts made it 2-0 with Akash Mishra scoring his second aim in as many video games, heading in a Joel Chianese nook from the left aspect dwelling with aplomb.

For NorthEast United, a short spell of possession with Marco Sahanek, their most spectacular participant, didn’t bear a lot fruit as they went into the break trailing 0-2.

Ogbeche doubled his tally on the hour mark, additional underlining his credentials because the league’s finest marksman. Chianese whipped in a cross however Subhashish Roy Choudhury handled the hazard solely to see the ball despatched again in in the direction of the far publish.

Chianese headed the ball into the trail of Ogbeche who nodded low with the ball scraping previous the keeper and into the online.

Chianese deserved a aim for all his business and virtually had one after he obtained free from his marker however drilled his effort inches huge of the goal.

There was drama in retailer Suhair Vadakkepeedika’s aim was disallowed after the striker thought he had pulled one again for the Highlanders.

Poojary piled on the distress for NorthEast United, getting on the scoresheet after substitute Sahil Tavora put the ball on a plate for Poojary who ran in to hammer the ball onerous and low, throughout the keeper.

It was 5-0 quickly after. Edu Garcia joined the occasion with a late strike as Hyderabad not solely consolidated their lead on the prime but additionally improved their aim distinction.