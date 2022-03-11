Sports
ISL: Sahal goal helps Kerala take upper hand over Jamshedpur | Football News – Times of India
MARGAO: Kerala Blasters inched nearer to a spot within the remaining with a 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC courtesy a Sahal Abdul Samad aim within the first leg of the Indian Super League semifinal on Friday.
Sahal scored within the thirty eighth minute handy Kerala the lead and it might have been 2-0 for the yellow shirts had Adrian Luna’s knuckleball free-kick not ricochetted off the woodwork.
Kerala’s defence was rock-solid too, withstanding the preliminary menace from Jamshedpur with Marko Leskovic main from the entrance.
League Shield winners Jamshedpur appeared off-colour upfront with Daniel Chima Chukwu spurning two gilt-edged probabilities within the first half and Greg Stewart additionally lacking his traditional trickery within the remaining third.
The second leg, on Thursday, would be the decider however Kerala will go into the tie with a bonus.
Jamshedpur began on the entrance foot with Chima lacking a golden alternative to attract first blood early on from shut after Pronay Halder headed down a freekick from deep inside their very own half just for the in-form Nigerian to fireplace a volley huge.
Chima acquired one other probability to atone for his mistake, this time Halder doing properly once more to win the ball from Puitea and set the Nigerian up however the seasoned striker shot huge after beating his marker.
Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Seiminlen Doungel as he picked up an harm and had to get replaced with birthday boy Mobashir Rahman.
Mobashir was within the thick of issues nearly instantly, discovering the close to submit from a Stewart free-kick that was proper off the coaching floor, outfoxing Kerala shirts with a cheeky layoff for an unmarked Mobashir to cross from the proper flank however he determined to strive his luck himself, to no avail in the long run.
For Kerala, Leskovic was on prime of his recreation, retaining the defence tight and likewise making some essential interceptions as Jamshedpur stored attacking with venom earlier than Kerala scored towards the run of play.
Alvaro Vazquez as soon as once more underlined his class and silken talent to first spot Sahal making a run after which play a pleasant ball excessive to him which Ricky Lallawmawma tried to clear however as an alternative made it simpler for Sahal to gather the ball and dink it over an advancing Rehenesh.
The second half acquired off to a sluggish begin earlier than Adrian Luna’s free-kick got here off the within of the submit after TP Rehenesh acquired a glove on it only a minute earlier than the hour-mark.
At the opposite finish, Ritwik Das — who scored the winner towards ATK Mohun Bagan to assist Jamshedpur win the League Shield — despatched an effort over the bar after Stewart and substitute Jordan Murray mixed properly within the remaining third.
