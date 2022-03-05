Sports
ISL: SC East Bengal end season rock-bottom as Bengaluru signs off with a win | Football News – Times of India
VASCO: SC East Bengal ended their disastrous Indian Super League (ISL) marketing campaign on the all-time low of the desk after shedding 0-1 to Bengaluru FC of their final match of the season right here on Saturday.
Sunil Chhetri‘s solitary strike (twenty fourth) proved to be the distinction, bagging three factors for Marco Pezzaiuoli‘s males of their ultimate fixture of their 2021-22 marketing campaign.
The end result meant that the Kolkata-based membership completed the season within the bottom-place on the factors desk, with just one win in 20 matches. On the opposite hand, Bengaluru FC completed in sixth place as they secured 29 factors general.
Antonio Perosevic examined Lara Sharma within the purpose from a free-kick early within the match however the custodian made a advantageous save.
The recreation was evenly balanced till a second of particular person brilliance from Chhetri who broke the impasse. The skipper managed an extended ball on his chest and slotted the shot into the underside left nook to provide the result in the Blues within the twenty fourth minute.
Udanta Singh then got here near scoring however noticed his long-range shot hit the crossbar on the stroke of half-hour.
The first half didn’t have any extra objectives other than quite a lot of goalmouth motion from each groups.
The Red & Gold brigade suffered a setback by shedding Perosevic to an ankle damage, who was changed by Marcelo Ribeiro.
The second half noticed a tougher push for the second purpose from Bengaluru FC. However, they handed a present to Thongkhosiem Haokip on the hour mark just for him to elevate his chip sail means over the bar.
An entire host of adjustments have been made by each coaches to provide time to children and inject extra power within the match after the hour mark.
Bengaluru got here near extending their lead, courtesy Chhetri, whose highly effective drive was parried away by Suvam Sen in SCEB’s purpose.
Ananta Tamang and Sen them mixed a couple of minutes later to disclaim a second purpose to Chhetri.
