ISL: Stellar Second-Half Show Helps Bengaluru FC Rally Past Jamshedpur FC | Football News

Bengaluru FC made it three wins on the spin to maneuver to the third spot, driving a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC within the Indian Super League on the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. Daniel Chima Chukwu had given Jamshedpur the lead inside the primary minute however Bengaluru made a roaring comeback within the second half with Cleiton Silva (62nd, ninetieth) scoring twice on both aspect of Sunil Chhetri’s equaliser within the fifty fifth minute. Chhetri scored his forty ninth purpose, equalling Hyderabad FC’s Bart Ogbeche who grew to become the all-time highest scorer of the ISL the opposite day with 49 strikes as Bengaluru stretched their unbeaten run to eight video games.

Bengaluru now have 23 factors from 15 video games, similar as Kerala Blasters who’re second as a consequence of higher purpose distinction.

Jamshedpur dropped to fourth with the loss with 22 factors from 13 matches.

Jamshedpur have been within the ascendancy within the very first minute of the sport with Chima getting on the scoresheet for the second consecutive sport since becoming a member of the Men of Steel.

Alexandre Lima carried the ball by means of the guts of the pitch and handed it to Boris Singh. It was then fed to Chima who bought in between Alan Costa and Roshan Naorem to first entice the ball after which hearth it into the roof of the web.

Pegged again so early on, Bengaluru tried exhausting to equalise however Jamshedpur, lacking the providers of skipper Peter Hartley as a consequence of suspension, sat again and defended effectively as a unit.

The Blues’ finest probability of the half fell to Sunil Chhetri who couldn’t flip in a superb Roshan nook regardless of having to go into an empty web after keeper TP Rehenesh dedicated early. The skipper dragged his header large and had his hand on his head as his crew went into the break trailing by that solitary purpose.

The Marco Pezzaiuoli-coached crew got here out all weapons blazing within the second interval and Chhetri atoned for his miss simply earlier than half-time to fireplace dwelling from contained in the field after a protracted throw from Parag Shrivas noticed the ball come off Bruno Ramires’ legs and into the trail of the veteran marksman.

In the subsequent seven minutes, Bengaluru doubled their lead. The hard-working Naorem swung in an excellent nook for Silva to nod in previous an outstretched Jitendra Singh and into the again of the web.

Bengaluru have been throughout Jamshedpur after taking the lead, with Silva and Chhetri combining to virtually set Udanta Singh within the clear just for Ricky Lallawmawma to intercept.

Promoted

Silva doubled his tally in harm time, benefiting from Narender Gahlot’s botched clearance from a throw-in to beat a defender and hearth into the far put up from a decent angle.

Jamshedpur had their possibilities however Chukwu and Stewart have been denied from the purpose line because it was Bengaluru’s day in workplace.