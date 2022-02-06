Sports
ISL: Vikram Singh strikes late against Chennaiyin as Mumbai City ends winless run | Football News – Times of India
MARGAO: Defending champions Mumbai City FC lastly ended their seven-game winless run within the Indian Super League (ISL) with a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC right here on Sunday.
The match was determined by a late purpose from Vikram Partap Singh (eighty fifth minute) whose strike was sufficient to raise Mumbai to fifth place, stage on factors with fourth-placed Jamshedpur FC.
Des Buckingham’s males had been dominant in possession throughout the first couple of minutes and created extra scoring possibilities than their opponents.
Igor Angulo examined the goalkeeper with a meek left-footed shot within the 18th minute which was saved simply. The Marina Machans soaked extra strain as the primary half progressed, making an attempt to catch the opposition on the counter.
Nerijus Valskis got here near breaking the impasse earlier than the break however he was caught offside contained in the field. Angulo then noticed his header go narrowly large however he too was adjudged to be in an offside place. There was nothing to separate the groups on the half time break as none may rating a purpose.
The second half noticed extra strain from Mumbai as Apuia had his shot go previous the correct facet of the purpose inside 5 minutes of the restart. At the hour mark, Lallianzuala Chhangte positioned the ball on a platter for Angulo from the correct who couldn’t discover the connection to attain the elusive purpose.
The sport headed into the final ten minutes with out a purpose on the board. However, the breakthrough lastly got here from Vikram Pratap Singh.
The winger was fed by Bradden Inman on the far publish, discovered himself unmarked and positioned the ball at the back of the web from close-range.
Lukasz Gikiewicz had a late likelihood to attain the equaliser however managed to ship his shot above the crossbar. The 5 minutes for stoppages weren’t sufficient for Chennaiyin to search out an equaliser because the Islanders took all three factors.
