islamabad: All eyes on Pakistan army as opposition gears up for no-trust move against Imran – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: As political temperature in Pakistan soars, prime minister Imran Khan faces the warmth of a no-confidence movement within the coming weeks, as introduced by the opposition events on February 11 within the National Assembly. The 342-member National Assembly should have 172 votes for the no-confidence movement to make sure Khan’s removing. Though no date is determined but for the vote, the opposition claims it has extra votes than required.
To galvanise legislators for the vote, a number of opposition events have introduced lengthy marches to Islamabad in March. Asif Ali Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will march to Islamabad from Karachi on February 27. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 9 opposition events, together with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led right-wing Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (FUI-F), has introduced its march on Islamabad to March 23.
The opposition has additionally claimed that the “establishment”, a euphemism for the army’s highly effective grip on Islamabad, will keep “neutral” and won’t come to the rescue of the “selected PM”, a vital issue behind the opposition’s assured push for Khan’s removing. The opposition has lengthy alleged that the 2018 polls had been rigged by the institution, and that Khan’s authorities can not survive a day with out army help.
Government sources reject the opposition’s declare that the “establishment is annoyed at Khan’s incompetent governance”, saying there isn’t any discord between Khan and the lads in uniform. Amid these counter claims, the army and the federal government have averted talking in public on thorny points, which may decide Khan’s exit.
One such situation is the retirement of the incumbent military chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. His time period, which Khan prolonged for 3 years in 2019, ends in November. The opposition is set to disclaim Khan the chance of appointing the following military chief, which is barely potential along with his removing.
According to Islamabad’s political grapevine, Khan is prone to substitute Bajwa with Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, former ISI chief, presently posted as corps commander of Peshawar. As ISI chief, Hameed was additionally Islamabad’s “emergency” emissary to Kabul quickly after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban final August.
Bajwa transferred Hameed out of the ISI final October inside months of the Kabul go to. Khan’s insistence to retain him as ISI chief apparently contributed to the PM’s strained relations with the institution. Hameed’s switch was a part of a reshuffle of the military brass.
The opposition’s distrust of Hameed additionally stems from the priority that he was allegedly behind the anti-blasphemy sit-in protests of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a right-wing social gathering, towards the earlier authorities.
With Hameed as military chief, the opposition fears harsh authorities reprisal resulting in an uneven enjoying subject in elections due in 2023. There are fears that if Khan survives a no-trust transfer, he’ll probably announce the following military chief earlier than April-end.
To make the no-trust transfer a hit, the opposition is banking on the help of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and a disgruntled group of lawmakers led by estranged social gathering chief Jehangir Tareen of Khan’s personal social gathering, Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf. In Pakistan’s parliamentary historical past, the one no-confidence movement within the decrease home that failed was introduced towards slain chief Benazir Bhutto in 1989.
