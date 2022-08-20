World
Islamic State ‘Beatle’ gets 8 life terms for US hostages killings – Times of India
A federal choose on Friday sentenced a key member of an Islamic State cell often called the Beatles for his or her English accents to eight concurrent life phrases with out parole within the abduction, abuse and deaths of 4 Americans, together with two journalists, in Syria. The US district courtroom choose sentenced El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, in a ruling the households and associates of his victims mentioned offered “a bit of justice”.
Four months in the past a jury discovered the previous British citizen responsible of fees that included deadly hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit homicide. He was discovered responsible in April. “The behaviour of this defendant can only be described as horrific, barbaric, brutal and of course criminal”, the choose mentioned. Elsheikh was born in Sudan and raised in London. businesses
