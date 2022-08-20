Islamic State ‘Beatle’ gets life term for US hostage deaths

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — El Shafee Elsheikh, who was formally sentenced to life in jail Friday for a number one position within the beheading deaths of American hostages, had a considerably whimsical nickname as a so-called “Beatle” that belied the viciousness of his conduct.

In truth, he’s essentially the most infamous and highest-ranking member of the Islamic State group to ever be convicted in a U.S. courtroom, prosecutors stated at his sentencing listening to in U.S. District Court in Alexandria.

Elsheikh and British counterparts Alexanda Kotey and Mohammed Emwazi led an Islamic State hostage-taking scheme that took roughly two dozen Westerners captive a decade in the past. The hostages dubbed them Beatles due to their accents. Their look, all the time in masks, invoked dread among the many hostages for the sadism they displayed.

“This prosecution unmasked the barbaric and sadistic ISIS Beatles,” stated First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh.

The life sentence was a foregone conclusion after a jury convicted him of hostage taking leading to dying and different crimes earlier this yr.

The convictions carried a compulsory life sentence. The U.S. agreed to not pursue a dying sentence as a part of a deal that ensured extradition of Elsheikh and his good friend, Kotey, who has already been sentenced to life. Emwazi was killed in a drone strike.

The convictions revolved across the deaths of 4 American hostages: James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig, and Kayla Mueller. All however Mueller had been executed in videotaped beheadings circulated on-line. Mueller was pressured into slavery and raped a number of occasions by Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi earlier than she was killed.

They had been amongst 26 hostages taken captive between 2012 and 2015, when the Islamic State group managed massive swaths of Iraq and Syria.

Parekh stated it was tough to convey the brutality of Elsheikh’s actions. “We lack the vocabulary of such pain,” he stated, paraphrasing Dante’s Inferno.

Still, victims of Elsheikh and the Beatles testified at Friday’s listening to and gave voice to what they skilled. Danish photographer Daniel Rye Ottosen, who was launched after a ransom was paid, stated the worst moments had been occasions of silence throughout and after captivity when he was alone together with his ideas.

He stated when Elsheikh and the Beatles beat him up, it was nearly a aid.

“I knew I could only concentrate on my pain, which is much easier than being alone with your thoughts,” he said.

Ottosen was particularly close to Foley, and memorized a goodbye letter that Foley wrote to his family so he could dictate it to Foley’s parents when he was released.

Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, said holding Elsheikh accountable at trial sends a message of deterrence to other would-be hostage takers.

“Hatred truly overwhelmed your humanity,” she told Elsheikh on Friday, which was the eighth anniversary of James Foley’s beheading.

At trial, surviving hostages testified that they dreaded the Beatles’ appearance at the various prisons to which they were constantly shuttled and relocated. Elsheikh and the other Beatles played a key role in the hostage negotiations, getting hostages to email their families with demands for payments.

They also routinely beat and tortured the hostages, forcing them to fight each other to the point of passing out, threatening them with waterboarding and forcing them view images of slain hostages.

Elsheikh, 34, did not speak during Friday’s hearing. His lawyer, Zachary Deubler, said Elsheikh will appeal his conviction. Elsheikh’s lawyers had argued that his confessions should have been ruled inadmissible because of alleged mistreatment after he was captured by Kurdish-led Syrian Defense Forces in 2018.

At Friday’s hearing, Deubler confined his arguments to a request that Elsheikh not be sent to the supermax prison facility in Florence, Colorado, where he would face solitary confinement for the rest of his life. Deubler said a designation to Florence is almost a certainty unless the judge recommends otherwise.

Judge T.S. Ellis III declined to make any recommendation to the Bureau of Prisons.

“The behavior of this defendant and his co-defendant can only be described as horrific, barbaric, brutal, callous and, of course, criminal,” Ellis said.

Outside court, Mueller’s parents said they are still seeking information about her death and to recover her remains. Carl Mueller said he could not help but reflect on the disparate outcomes for European hostages — who were released after ransoms were paid — and American hostages who were killed because the U.S. refuses to pay ransom.

“Hopefully our government in the future will do like so many others do, and get them home, not leave them,” he said.

The Muellers and Diane Foley both said they have been able to meet with Kotey, whose guilty plea requires him to meet with interested families. Marsha Mueller declined to comment on her conversation.

Dian Foley said she met with Kotey three different times, and it was beneficial to her.

“I was able to share some of who Jim was and he was able to share some of why he felt it was a war situation and his excuses,” Foley said. “But he did articulate some remorse and and I was grateful for that.”

Video Journalist Nathan Ellgren contributed to this report.