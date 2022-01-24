Europe

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Herat, Afghanistan

Islamic State claimed duty for a lethal assault on Saturday within the western Afghan metropolis of Herat, it mentioned in a publish on Telegram on Sunday, Trend experiences citing Reuters.

At least six folks have been killed when a blast ripped by a minivan within the metropolis, officers mentioned. Since the Taliban took over in August, a collection of blasts and assaults, some claimed by Islamic State, have taken place throughout Afghanistan.



