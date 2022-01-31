Islanders Crank 43 Shots, Dominate Third, But Fall To Wild

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy every had a objective and an help, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday evening for his or her fifth straight win.

Brandon Duhamie additionally scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to assist the Wild earn not less than some extent for the ninth straight recreation (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 photographs to enhance to 10-2-2 this season.

“We’re a really good team,” Kahkonen mentioned. “It’s not always pretty and you don’t always have your best but it’s just a matter of finding ways to win.”

Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for New York, which has misplaced two straight and three of 4. Ilya Sorokin completed with 17 saves because the Islanders remained 17 factors behind Boston for the second wild card within the Eastern Conference.

“Whenever you lose it’s frustrating,” New York defenseman Scott Mayfield mentioned. “After the first 8-10 minutes, we deserved better in that game.”

Duhamie acquired the Wild on the scoreboard 3:36 into the sport and Eriksson Ek doubled the lead with a power-play objective 57 seconds later. A couple of minutes after Eriksson Ek’s objective, a smattering of Islanders followers started sarcastically chanting, “Let’s go Wild.”

“We can still do better playing with a lead,” Eriksson Ek mentioned. “I think they played better than we did for two periods. Our first was pretty good but … we have to keep pushing.”

Nelson lower Minnesota’s lead in half with 6:04 remaining within the first.

Boldy pushed the Wild’s result in 3-1 together with his fourth of the season at 2:39 of the second, however Johnston acquired the Islanders again inside one together with his first at 4:03.

The sequence started with Duhaime misplaying a puck on the blue line and Johnston corralled the turnover, then sped into the offensive zone earlier than changing the semi-breakaway.

Kaprizov gave the Wild some a lot wanted respiratory room by deflecting Matt Dumba’s level shot previous Sorokin for his 18th of the season with 8:33 left within the third.

“They have a good power play,” Nelson mentioned of Minnesota, which completed 1 for two on the person benefit. “They were able to beat (Sorokin).”

Wahlstrom’s energy play objective with 4 minutes left capped the scoring.

“We just couldn’t find a way to get it tied up,” Wahlstrom mentioned.

STREAKING

Minnesota’s Kevin Fiala prolonged level streak to 11 with an help on Boldy’s objective. Fiala now has the second lengthy streak in franchise historical past behind Mikael Granlund, who holds the file with factors in 12 straight in 2016-17. … Kaprizov lengthen his level streak to seven video games.

CHARLES WANG COMMEMORATED

During a stoppage in play within the second interval, the Islanders unveiled a plaque honoring former proprietor Charles Wang, who was the franchise’s majority proprietor from 2001-16. Wang spent years trying to barter an area cope with Nassau County politicians. After the crew’s lease with Nassau Coliseum expired following the 2014-15 season, Wang stored the Islanders in New York because the franchise reached an settlement with Barclays Center for the crew to play its house video games there. Wang bought a minority curiosity within the crew to present homeowners Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin in 2014, and two years later they grew to become the bulk homeowners. Wang died of lung most cancers on Oct. 21, 2018.

LINEUP CHANGE

About quarter-hour earlier than the sport started, the Islanders introduced fourth line middle Casey Cizikas wouldn’t costume “due to a non-COVID illness.” Cizikas has three objectives and an help in 30 video games this season.

UP NEXT

Wild: At Chicago on Wednesday evening.

Islanders: Host Ottawa on Tuesday evening.

