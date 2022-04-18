Islanders fall to Maple Leafs, officially eliminated from playoff contention

TORONTO — Jack Campbell made 27 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs set franchise information for victories and factors, beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday evening with out NHL targets chief Auston Matthews.

William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf scored to assist Toronto enhance to 50-20-6 and attain 106 factors. The Maple Leafs additionally eradicated the Islanders from playoff competition.

Matthews sat out to nurse an undisclosed minor harm. He has 58 targets this season, 4 greater than Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

We have the lead! pic.twitter.com/AbMOYVbacI — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 18, 2022

Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves.

Campbell held off the Islanders as they pushed arduous for the tying aim earlier than Kampf iced it with an empty-netter with 8.1 seconds left.

Marner scored his thirty fourth aim of the season – and twenty sixth in his final 40 video games. Nylander has 31 targets.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Florida on Tuesday evening.

Maple Leafs: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.