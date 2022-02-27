Islanders lose Mathew Barzal, Zdeno Chara to injuries in loss to Kings

LOS ANGELES — The Islanders, who’ve been play higher of late, didn’t have an opportunity on this one.

Matt Roy and Trevor Moore had a aim and an help, and the Kings defeated the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday evening for his or her fifth straight win.

Phillip Danault, Quinton Byfield and Brendan Lemieux additionally had targets and Cal Petersen made 26 saves. Los Angeles is 9-1-2 in its previous 12 video games.

Semyon Varlamov allowed 4 targets on 34 pictures in his first begin since Feb. 2. Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored, however the Islanders had their run of 4 straight video games incomes a degree damaged.

Mathew Barzal and Zdeno Chara missed the third interval with accidents for the Islanders, who have been a multitude from the beginning after permitting two targets on 5 pictures within the opening 7:51.

Things obtained worse 56 seconds into the second interval when Cal Clutterbuck knocked the puck into his personal web off a defensive zone faceoff to place the Kings forward 3-0. The gaffe allowed Byfield to take credit score for his second profession aim.

Mathew Barzal is helped off the ice after struggling a leg damage within the Islanders’ 5-2 loss to the Kings. AP

The second line of Danault, Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson continued their torrid run, giving Los Angeles the lead after 3:43. Danault scored for the fifth time in seven video games, whereas Moore has 5 factors in his previous 4 video games after selecting up an empty-netter with 17 seconds remaining.

Roy obtained in on the enjoyable together with his first aim of the season on a one-timer from Kopitar to make it 2-0.

Lee obtained the Islanders on the board halfway via the second however any carry from his 14th aim was erased when Mathew Barzal harm his left leg with 8:11 remaining.

Barzal couldn’t put any weight on the leg after Danault fell on him alongside the boards. Barzal got here again for one shift however instantly went again to the dressing room at its conclusion. He leads the crew with 25 assists and is third with 12 targets.Chara missed the ultimate 9:25 of the second following a success on Kings middle Blake Lizotte and was not on the bench for the third.