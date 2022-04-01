Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets

NEW YORK — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead objective early within the third interval to raise the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday evening.

Mathew Barzal had a objective and an help, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock additionally scored as New York improved to 7-1 in its final eight dwelling video games courting again to a 6-0 win in opposition to the Blue Jackets on March 10.

Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive begin and third straight look with Ilya Sorokin sidelined with an upper-body harm.

“When we stick to our game, we can be very effective against anyone,” Pulock mentioned. “I thought we did a good job of responding in the third and just played our game.”

Emil Bemstrom and Justin Danforth scored for Columbus, which misplaced its fifth straight. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves.

Palmieri broke a 2-2 tie at 3:16 of the third interval along with his twelfth objective of the season. The 31-year-old winger breezed by Blue Jackets ahead Patrik Laine and roofed a wrist shot to provide New York a one-goal benefit. Merlikins was unable to shut off the quick aspect and Palmieri took benefit of the opening.

Pulock added an empty-net objective within the last minute.

“They want you to turn the puck over and a couple of times we were doing that,” Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke mentioned. “That leads to long shifts, that leads to possession time for them, kind of screws up the rhythm of the game.”

The Blue Jackets erased a two-goal deficit in a span of 1:39 halfway by means of the second interval. The Islanders left Bemstrom on their own on the high of the crease and he completed a cross from Eric Robinson at 8:47. Jake Bean additionally assisted on the play.

Danforth tied it at 2 along with his fifth objective of the season. Yegor Chinakov skated into the offensive zone and located Vladislav Gavrikov within the slot after Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara prevented the ahead from getting behind him. Varlamov stopped the preliminary shot from Gavrikov, however was unable to carry onto the rebound and Danforth was in a position to capitalize.

“There’s no quit in the group, there hasn’t been all year,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz mentioned. “There’s been at times maybe some frustration, but there’s never been any quit where they, you know, they throw up their hands and just walk away. There’s none of that at all.”

The Islanders took a 2-0 lead with two objectives in 11 seconds halfway by means of the primary interval.

Aho opened the scoring when he stopped quick and wired a wrist shot over the glove of Merzlikins at 8:39. Brock Nelson prolonged his level streak to 6 video games with an help on the play.

Wahlstrom prolonged the Islanders result in 2-0 after he buried a feed from Zach Parise at 8:50. Barzal began the sequence with a floating backhand that Parise was in a position to corral within the offensive zone.

New York outshot Columbus 10-0 within the first half of the opening body.

“I think we knew we didn’t come out with any fire and they came out flying,” Danforth mentioned. “We just didn’t have it early, I thought we fought back. We are a team that battles hard and will battle adversity. Tonight we didn’t have enough to get back in the game.”

90 YEARS YOUNG

The Islanders honored hockey historian and veteran journalist Stan Fischler on the sport to have fun his ninetieth birthday. “The Hockey Maven” has been a hockey tv persona within the northeast because the early Nineteen Seventies and has authored over 100 books. He started his profession with the New York Rangers within the Nineteen Fifties, working within the workforce’s public relations division.

COVID IN COLUMBUS

Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen and assistant coach Steve McCarthy have been positioned within the COVID-19 protocols and every missed their second straight sport. Associate coach Pascal Vincent led the workforce behind the bench. … D Zach Weresnki missed his second straight sport after he sustained successful to the top late within the late first interval of Saturday evening’s 3-2 time beyond regulation loss in opposition to Minnesota.

MARCH MAYHEM

The Islanders closed out a busy March schedule with a 10-6-1 report. The 17 video games New York performed in March are essentially the most the franchise has performed in a single month in franchise historical past.

DIVISION FOES

Nine of the ultimate 16 video games remaining within the Islanders’ common season are in opposition to division opponents. The Islanders are 8-2-1 in opposition to Metropolitan groups since getting back from the vacation break.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Visit the Boston Bruins on Saturday evening.

Islanders: Visit the New York Rangers on Friday evening.