Ismail, Wolvaardt help SA to easy win over WI, sets up series decider | Sport

South Africa leveled their four-match collection in opposition to the West Indies after they beat the guests by 96 runs within the third ODI on the Wanderers on Thursday night.

Chasing the 300 set by the hosts who had received the toss and chosen to bat first, the Windies did not get shut as they had been bowled out for 203 in 44.4 overs.

The win means Sunday’s fourth ODI that begins at 10.00 would be the decider in what has been a topsy-turvy collection.

The West Indies’ chase was a fitful one and did not have the partnership of substance that might have carried them shut.

There had been closely reliant on Kycia Knight’s 69, however when she holed out to substitute fielder Tumi Sekhukhune at deep long-on off Raisibe Ntozakhe (1/53), the West Indies had been 141/4 within the thirty second over and their possibilities vanished with that dismissal.

The West Indies additionally needed to navigate their chase with out captain Stafanie Taylor, who left the sector after amassing a blow to the top from Nadine de Klerk.

After being checked out by her medical crew, she batted on for a number of balls, however confirmed extra concussion signs and needed to come off.

It compounded their issues after they misplaced Chedean Nation to a suspected neck damage after experiencing whiplash whereas fielding.

They additionally didn’t begin the chase very properly when the out-of-form Rashada Williams (1) chased a Ayabonga Khaka supply into Sune Luus’s arms at slip.

Deandra Dottin (12) was the important thing batter and for the second sport in succession, fell to Khaka (2/29), this time selecting out Mignon du Preez at mid-wicket.

Taylor (13*) had a life when she was grassed off her first ball when wicket-keeper Sinalo Jafta could not maintain onto a troublesome probability off Shabnim Ismail’s (4/37) bowling.

Her damage meant she could not capitalise off it, however Knight, who was woefully out of shape, was dropped on 15 by Anneke Bosch off De Klerk.

In the bigger scheme of issues, they weren’t punished as wickets tumbled on the different finish.

The harmful Hayley Matthews (15) was the primary of Ismail’s three wickets after she was overwhelmed by a quick off-cutter.

There had been pockets of resistance from Shemaine Campbelle (16) and Chinelle Henry (17), however the chase was too steep.

Campbell chipped a return catch to Chloe Tryon (1/36) whereas Henry and Anisa Mohammed had been eliminated in consecutive balls by Ismail.

That left Aaliyah Alleyne, who was Taylor’s concussion substitute and Shakera Selman to increase the final rites.

They had been administered by Ismail, who coaxed a catch from Alleyne that was properly taken by De Klerk at mid-on, making certain the collection strikes to a decider on Sunday.