Israel accuses Iran of providing munitions for drones supplied to Venezuela

Israel accused Iran on Tuesday of planning to arm drones equipped to Venezuela with precision-guided munitions, remarks that appeared aimed toward elevating American alarm as world powers attempt to conclude a brand new nuclear take care of Tehran.

Venezuela mentioned in 2012 that Iran was serving to it construct drones for self-defense. The two nations, each OPEC members and lengthy at loggerheads with Washington, additionally cooperate on oil exports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Briefing US-Jewish leaders in Jerusalem, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz confirmed pictures of what he described as an Iranian Mohajer UAV (unmanned aerial car) in Venezuela.

“Our assessments show that Iranian PGMs [precision-guided munitions] are being delivered for these UAVs and other similar models,” Gantz mentioned.

“I can tell you that in my meetings with partners from around the world, including African and Latin American partners, I heard extreme concern about Iranian support for terrorism.”

Iran denies supplying army drones to any of its allies and has denied searching for nuclear arms or supporting terrorism.

Venezuela’s info ministry didn’t instantly reply to an e mail searching for touch upon Gantz’s remarks.

Israel supported the 2018 withdrawal of the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and, with Washington now participating in negotiations to revive the pact, has urged warning.

“A nuclear deal, if signed with Iran, does not mark the end of the road,” Gantz advised the Conference of Presidents of Major American Organizations. “We need to have offensive capabilities and a set of sanctions ready in our back pockets in case Iran violates a future agreement.”

Read extra:

Explainer: How close is Iran to being able to build a nuclear bomb?

US-built military jet crashes in Iran, killing 3: Report

Israel sees Iran nuclear deal ‘shortly,’ warns it will be ‘weaker’