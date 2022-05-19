Asia
Israel activates missile defenses near Lebanon after misidentification
Israel activated its missile defenses on Thursday after mistakenly figuring out a menace close to the border with Lebanon, the Israeli navy stated.
The incident additionally set off air raid sirens in components of northern Israel.
“Due to a misidentification, the air defense soldiers launched interceptors and as a result an alert was activated,” the navy stated.
