Israel activates missile defenses near Lebanon after misidentification





Israel activated its missile defenses on Thursday after mistakenly figuring out a menace close to the border with Lebanon, the Israeli navy stated.

The incident additionally set off air raid sirens in components of northern Israel.

“Due to a misidentification, the air defense soldiers launched interceptors and as a result an alert was activated,” the navy stated.

