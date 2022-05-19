Israel, Azerbaijan to develop strategic plan to promote ties in agriculture – Minister Oded Forer (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. We initiated two activity
forces – one from the Azerbaijani authorities and one from the
Israeli authorities in an effort to construct a strategic plan for each
nations to advertise the ties in agriculture, Minister of
Agriculture and Rural Development of Israel Oded Forer mentioned in an
unique interview with Trend, as he visited Azerbaijan.
“Israel has plenty of data in agritech and making
agriculture in arid and semi-arid areas. Azerbaijan needs to
develop agriculture in lots of areas, to make superior agriculture
with plenty of know-how. Together we are able to collaborate to assist
Azerbaijan construct a lot stronger agriculture and naturally, to deepen
the ties between the 2 nations.
We are already offering fashionable applied sciences to Azerbaijan.
Israeli corporations are lively in Azerbaijan each in know-how,
agriculture. Some farmers right here in Azerbaijan use Israeli
know-how. Of course, once we’re speaking about constructing a
strategic plan, it’s about coming into of extra corporations, of extra
data, extra know-how into agriculture in Azerbaijan. At the
agricultural exhibitions held at Baku EXPO Center everybody,
together with farmers noticed what sort of know-how there may be now in
agriculture. You can enhance the crop which you can get from any
acre of land. We can work on the identical piece of land, however get extra
fruit and veggies. Of course, in case you have bigger lands, you
must construct it effectively, you should have environment friendly and
aggressive agriculture in these areas. This will assist Azerbaijan
to change into an agricultural producer that may use agricultural
merchandise not just for itself, however export extra,” mentioned the
minister.
As for the potential for wheat exports from Azerbaijan to
Israel, Forer famous that it’s going to take a number of years, as a result of
the primary purpose that Azerbaijan set is to supply complete wheat for
home wants.
“This is a vital purpose, given the truth that now all people is
involved about meals safety for their very own nation. Azerbaijan is
a big nation and you’ve got sufficient place to domesticate wheat that
you want, in fact, with the data that we have now in regards to the
sorts of wheat for the sorts of soil and the right way to develop extra wheat. I
am certain that it is possible for you to to develop all of the wheat that Azerbaijan
wants and in case you develop extra, we shall be glad to buy from you.
This is without doubt one of the issues that we talked about. Israel purchases
wheat from a number of nations and we need to diversify the
imports.
I’ve to say that agriculture will not be solely about wheat. You additionally
develop many sorts of fruit and veggies and we want to
deepen the commerce between our nations.
Israel has plenty of data in agritech. It signifies that we make
way more exact agriculture. We can use each acre of
land and get extra merchandise from any piece of land that we’re
engaged on. This is meals safety. It is about figuring out what to
develop, the place to develop and the right way to get the yield even in arid and
semi-arid areas,” mentioned the minister.
He went on so as to add that Israel had plenty of challenges throughout the
years, needed to take care of lack of water, with arid areas.
“And we’re a small state. That made us use know-how to
overcome the challenges that we had throughout the years. Now, of
course, we did it with water and we all know the right way to use water, the right way to
handle water techniques in Israel, water recycling. Those points are
truly touching meals safety. You can’t develop fruit with out
water, however you’ll be able to develop fruit with the best use of water with out
losing it. With that I feel that we may also help Azerbaijan to higher
use water, recycling water and to handle the water system.
As I mentioned, some Israeli corporations are already lively in
Azerbaijan, however we want extra corporations to be extra lively and we
must set a strategic plan for 5 years for each nations,”
famous the Israeli
minister.
Forer identified that Israeli corporations are lively additionally in
constructing a sensible village in Karabakh.
“I had an opportunity to go to Karabakh. This is definitely exceptional
to see what area is coming by way of. A 12 months in the past, there was nothing
there, however now, after a 12 months, the village is sort of prepared and this
is inspiring for me, particularly, once I see using Israeli
applied sciences in agriculture in these territories. I feel the
way forward for that space, any space is about utilizing excessive applied sciences in
agriculture. With local weather change and international warming, will probably be
very troublesome to do agriculture with out these applied sciences. We
want to begin now to vary the best way that individuals do agriculture.
There is a area the place you can begin from the very starting and
to construct it proper. There are challenges, however the alternatives are
limitless.
There is an settlement signed with an Israeli firm Mekorot,
that has plenty of data in irrigation, water techniques. Actually,
this firm manages the entire water system in Israel. We know the way
to do it, the right way to assist with that. I feel there may be plenty of
potential. I feel that not in very long time we are able to construct a superb water
system. This is the imaginative and prescient that the Azerbaijani authorities is
selling,” he mentioned.
The minister identified that Israel is keen to share the
data that it has.
“I’m certain that by sharing that each nations can earn
one thing. We shall be a associate in agriculture in Azerbaijan and
our corporations can present the entire world how we may also help our mates
and I’m certain that Azerbaijan will get pleasure from a brand new area that’s
turning into a blooming area,” Oded Forer concluded.