Israel, Azerbaijan to develop strategic plan to promote ties in agriculture – Minister Oded Forer (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. We initiated two activity

forces – one from the Azerbaijani authorities and one from the

Israeli authorities in an effort to construct a strategic plan for each

nations to advertise the ties in agriculture, Minister of

Agriculture and Rural Development of Israel Oded Forer mentioned in an

unique interview with Trend, as he visited Azerbaijan.

“Israel has plenty of data in agritech and making

agriculture in arid and semi-arid areas. Azerbaijan needs to

develop agriculture in lots of areas, to make superior agriculture

with plenty of know-how. Together we are able to collaborate to assist

Azerbaijan construct a lot stronger agriculture and naturally, to deepen

the ties between the 2 nations.

We are already offering fashionable applied sciences to Azerbaijan.

Israeli corporations are lively in Azerbaijan each in know-how,

agriculture. Some farmers right here in Azerbaijan use Israeli

know-how. Of course, once we’re speaking about constructing a

strategic plan, it’s about coming into of extra corporations, of extra

data, extra know-how into agriculture in Azerbaijan. At the

agricultural exhibitions held at Baku EXPO Center everybody,

together with farmers noticed what sort of know-how there may be now in

agriculture. You can enhance the crop which you can get from any

acre of land. We can work on the identical piece of land, however get extra

fruit and veggies. Of course, in case you have bigger lands, you

must construct it effectively, you should have environment friendly and

aggressive agriculture in these areas. This will assist Azerbaijan

to change into an agricultural producer that may use agricultural

merchandise not just for itself, however export extra,” mentioned the

minister.

As for the potential for wheat exports from Azerbaijan to

Israel, Forer famous that it’s going to take a number of years, as a result of

the primary purpose that Azerbaijan set is to supply complete wheat for

home wants.

“This is a vital purpose, given the truth that now all people is

involved about meals safety for their very own nation. Azerbaijan is

a big nation and you’ve got sufficient place to domesticate wheat that

you want, in fact, with the data that we have now in regards to the

sorts of wheat for the sorts of soil and the right way to develop extra wheat. I

am certain that it is possible for you to to develop all of the wheat that Azerbaijan

wants and in case you develop extra, we shall be glad to buy from you.

This is without doubt one of the issues that we talked about. Israel purchases

wheat from a number of nations and we need to diversify the

imports.

I’ve to say that agriculture will not be solely about wheat. You additionally

develop many sorts of fruit and veggies and we want to

deepen the commerce between our nations.

Israel has plenty of data in agritech. It signifies that we make

way more exact agriculture. We can use each acre of

land and get extra merchandise from any piece of land that we’re

engaged on. This is meals safety. It is about figuring out what to

develop, the place to develop and the right way to get the yield even in arid and

semi-arid areas,” mentioned the minister.

He went on so as to add that Israel had plenty of challenges throughout the

years, needed to take care of lack of water, with arid areas.

“And we’re a small state. That made us use know-how to

overcome the challenges that we had throughout the years. Now, of

course, we did it with water and we all know the right way to use water, the right way to

handle water techniques in Israel, water recycling. Those points are

truly touching meals safety. You can’t develop fruit with out

water, however you’ll be able to develop fruit with the best use of water with out

losing it. With that I feel that we may also help Azerbaijan to higher

use water, recycling water and to handle the water system.

As I mentioned, some Israeli corporations are already lively in

Azerbaijan, however we want extra corporations to be extra lively and we

must set a strategic plan for 5 years for each nations,”

famous the Israeli

minister.

Forer identified that Israeli corporations are lively additionally in

constructing a sensible village in Karabakh.

“I had an opportunity to go to Karabakh. This is definitely exceptional

to see what area is coming by way of. A 12 months in the past, there was nothing

there, however now, after a 12 months, the village is sort of prepared and this

is inspiring for me, particularly, once I see using Israeli

applied sciences in agriculture in these territories. I feel the

way forward for that space, any space is about utilizing excessive applied sciences in

agriculture. With local weather change and international warming, will probably be

very troublesome to do agriculture with out these applied sciences. We

want to begin now to vary the best way that individuals do agriculture.

There is a area the place you can begin from the very starting and

to construct it proper. There are challenges, however the alternatives are

limitless.

There is an settlement signed with an Israeli firm Mekorot,

that has plenty of data in irrigation, water techniques. Actually,

this firm manages the entire water system in Israel. We know the way

to do it, the right way to assist with that. I feel there may be plenty of

potential. I feel that not in very long time we are able to construct a superb water

system. This is the imaginative and prescient that the Azerbaijani authorities is

selling,” he mentioned.

The minister identified that Israel is keen to share the

data that it has.

“I’m certain that by sharing that each nations can earn

one thing. We shall be a associate in agriculture in Azerbaijan and

our corporations can present the entire world how we may also help our mates

and I’m certain that Azerbaijan will get pleasure from a brand new area that’s

turning into a blooming area,” Oded Forer concluded.