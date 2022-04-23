Israel closes crossing to Gaza workers after rockets

Israel says it should shut its crossing to hundreds of Gaza staff after a collection of rockets had been fired from the territory dominated by the militant Hamas group in current days

JERUSALEM — Israel stated Saturday that it will shut its crossing to hundreds of Gaza staff after a collection of rockets had been fired from the territory dominated by the militant Hamas group in current days.

The rocket hearth got here amid near-daily clashes at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy website over the previous week, with Palestinians hurling stones and fireworks and Israeli police coming into the compound and firing rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades.

The violence in Jerusalem, and a string of lethal assaults inside Israel and raids throughout the occupied West Bank, have raised fears of one other conflict between Israel and Hamas just like the one which broke out beneath comparable circumstances final yr.

Israel stated Palestinian militants fired two rockets late Friday, with one touchdown in an open space inside Israel and the opposite falling inside Gaza. Palestinian media reported that two Gaza residents had been wounded by the rocket that fell quick. There was no instant remark from health officers.

Another rocket was fired from Gaza early Saturday, however the navy didn’t say the place it landed. There had been no experiences of casualties or injury.

The Israeli navy physique that coordinates civilian affairs in Gaza stated the crossing utilized by staff wouldn’t be re-opened on Sunday, the beginning of the work week. “The re-opening of the crossing will be decided accordingly with a security assessment,” it stated in an announcement.

In current months, Israel had issued hundreds of labor permits to Palestinians from Gaza, which has been beneath a crippling Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized energy from rival Palestinian forces almost 15 years in the past.

Israel portrayed the transfer as a goodwill gesture so as to preserve calm, however the permits — which will be revoked at any time — additionally give it a robust type of leverage over Palestinians. Israel grants permits to some 12,000 Palestinians in Gaza and over 100,000 to Palestinians within the occupied West Bank, principally for work in building and different menial jobs.

Israel captured east Jerusalem — which incorporates main holy websites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims — together with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip within the 1967 conflict. The Palestinians need all three territories to kind their future state.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a transfer not acknowledged internationally, and has constructed Jewish settlements throughout the occupied West Bank that now home almost 500,000 settlers alongside almost 3 million Palestinians. There have been no substantive peace talks in additional than a decade.

The violence in Jerusalem has been centered on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest website in Islam. Jews think about the hilltop on which it’s constructed to be their holiest website, and seek advice from it because the Temple Mount as a result of it was the situation of two Jewish temples in antiquity.

The website lies on the emotional coronary heart of the Israeli-Palestinian battle and clashes there have typically ignited violence elsewhere.