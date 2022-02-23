Israel court freezes eviction order of Palestinian family in Sheikh Jarrah

An Israeli court docket on Tuesday froze the deliberate eviction of a Palestinian household within the flashpoint east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, pending an enchantment.

The Salem household had been ordered to give up the property to Jewish settlers who’ve claimed possession of the plot.

Sheikh Jarrah has grow to be a logo of Palestinian resistance in opposition to Israeli management of Jerusalem, and the Salem household’s imminent eviction made them a rising focus of the tensions there.

The land rights battle between Jewish settlers and Palestinians within the neighborhood has sparked clashes and partly fueled the 11-day war in May between Israel and armed teams within the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian household acquired their eviction order in November, with a deadline to vacate by March 1.

A lawyer for the household, Medhat Diba, stated the Jerusalem Magistrate’s court docket agreed to droop the eviction till it dominated on an enchantment launched by the Palestinians.

The court docket additionally launched a choice confirming the freeze.

Khalil Salem, a member of the household, instructed AFP the choice was “a positive step because we were on the verge of losing our house.”

Earlier this month clashes broke out when far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir opened a tent “office” close to the household’s home after an alleged Palestinian arson of a settler’s house close by.

The United Nations stated its personnel visited the Salem household on February 18.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem, which Palestinians declare as their future capital, following the 1967 Six-Day War in a transfer not acknowledged by a lot of the worldwide neighborhood.

Jewish settlers teams have gained authorized victories claiming possession of varied plots the place Palestinians dwell, utilizing an Israeli regulation that enables Jews to reclaim land misplaced through the battle that coincided with Israel’s creation in 1948.

But no equal land reclamation regulation exists for Palestinians who misplaced houses in west Jerusalem.

Seven Palestinian households in Sheikh Jarrah have challenged their deliberate evictions at Israel’s Supreme Court, with highly-anticipated choices pending.

More than 200,000 settlers now dwell in east Jerusalem, alongside about 300,000 Palestinians. The Jewish settlements within the metropolis are thought of unlawful beneath worldwide regulation.

