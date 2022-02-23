Israel fires missiles on border positions inside Syria: Syrian military

Israel fired a lot of missiles on positions in Syria’s border province of Quneitra on Wednesday, inflicting “material damage,” the Syrian army stated in an announcement.

The assertion didn’t give particulars in regards to the positions that got here underneath assault.

The missiles had been launched at 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday 2230 GMT) from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on the opposite facet of a UN-supervised buffer zone.

An Israeli army spokesperson declined to touch upon the assault.

Israel has mounted frequent assaults in opposition to what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, the place Tehran-backed forces together with Lebanon’s Hezbollah have deployed over the past decade to help President Bashar al-Assad in opposition to rebels looking for to finish his household’s 50-year rule.

