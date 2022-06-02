Israel holds military exercises amid Iran tensions

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets carried out workouts over the Mediterranean and warships held Red Sea drills this week, the military stated Thursday, because it readies for various “scenarios” towards Iran.

The two arch enemies have been locked in a shadow battle that comes amid tensions over stalled efforts to revive a deal meant to make sure Iran is unable to develop a nuclear weapon.

Israel is staunchly against the 2015 nuclear deal and has vowed to do no matter it takes to cease Iran from acquiring a nuclear bomb.

“We continuously are preparing and training for many scenarios including threats from Iran,” the Israeli navy stated.

“Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted aerial drills over the Mediterranean Sea to practice a long-range flight and striking distant targets,” it stated in an announcement issued on Wednesday.

It stated the plane had “simulated a long-range flight, aerial refueling and striking distant targets” throughout navy workouts held on Tuesday.

The drill was carried out throughout the “Chariots of Fire” train which was alleged to have been held in May 2021 primarily based on the situation of a battle with the Palestinians, but it surely was postponed by an 11-day battle with Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas.

On Thursday, the Israeli navy stated personnel from “missile ship and submarine flotillas” accomplished a “complex and lengthy training drill in the Red Sea.”

“This extended training drill simulated various scenarios, including achieving maritime superiority and maintaining freedom of maneuvering in the area,” it quoted navy commander-in-chief David Saar Salama as saying.

The Iran nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since 2018, when the United States below then US president Donald Trump withdrew from it unilaterally and imposed sanctions on the Islamic republic.

Iran, which denies searching for a nuclear weapon, has retaliated since 2019 by rolling again its nuclear commitments.

Talks on reviving the accord have stalled, and Iran warned on Wednesday of a response to any “unconstructive actions” taken by the UN atomic watchdog after the company reported traces of nuclear materials at undeclared websites within the Islamic republic.

Last week, the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency stated it estimated Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to greater than 18 instances the restrict laid down within the accord.

