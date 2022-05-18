Israel holds reporter funeral’s pallbearer

Israeli police have arrested one of many Palestinian pallbearers crushed by officers on the funeral of slain al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the detained man’s lawyer says.

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of Amro Abu Khdair however mentioned it was not linked to Friday’s funeral.

He declined to present the explanation for the person’s arrest.

Images of baton-wielding Israeli officers beating the pallbearers, who at one level almost dropped Abu Akleh’s coffin, drew widespread worldwide condemnation and stoked anger over the killing of the reporter throughout an Israeli army raid within the occupied West Bank on May 11.

Abu Khdair’s lawyer Khaldoon Nijm mentioned his consumer was arrested on Monday however that the costs weren’t revealed to him and have been based mostly on data from Israel’s home safety service.

He mentioned Abu Khdair later informed him he was questioned in regards to the funeral.

A police spokesperson mentioned any connection made to the funeral would quantity to a “cheap conspiracy”.

Abu Khdair’s custody had been prolonged till Sunday, police and the lawyer mentioned.

A second pallbearer, who requested to not be recognized, informed Reuters he had been questioned by police although not arrested.

Israel’s Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev mentioned on Saturday he and the police commissioner had appointed a panel to hold out a “comprehensive investigation of what happened during the funeral in order to learn lessons from the event”.

Separately Israel is conducting a probe into Abu Akleh’s demise.

The Palestinians are additionally investigating her killing.

The Palestinians accuse Israel forces of assassinating her.

Israel has denied focusing on her, saying she could have been shot unintentionally by a soldier or by a Palestinian gunman as they exchanged hearth within the West Bank metropolis of Jenin.