Israel intercepts rocket from Gaza amid tensions: army
Israel’s aerial protection system intercepted a rocket launched
from the Gaza Strip on Monday, amid simmering tensions between the
Israelis and Palestinians, an Israeli army spokesperson mentioned in
an announcement, Trend
studies citing Xinhua.
“One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli
territory, and it was intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defense
System,” the army spokesperson mentioned.
The rocket triggered sirens in Israeli communities close to the Gaza
Strip. It was the primary time a rocket was fired from Gaza within the
final seven months.