Israel intercepts rocket from Gaza amid tensions: army

Israel’s aerial protection system intercepted a rocket launched

from the Gaza Strip on Monday, amid simmering tensions between the

Israelis and Palestinians, an Israeli army spokesperson mentioned in

an announcement, Trend

studies citing Xinhua.

“One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli

territory, and it was intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defense

System,” the army spokesperson mentioned.

The rocket triggered sirens in Israeli communities close to the Gaza

Strip. It was the primary time a rocket was fired from Gaza within the

final seven months.