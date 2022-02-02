Israel participates in huge US Gulf naval exercise alongside Saudi Arabia, Oman

Israel is collaborating in an enormous US-led naval train within the Middle East, for the primary time publicly becoming a member of Saudi Arabia and Oman, two counties it has no diplomatic relations with regardless of its normalization of ties with some Gulf states.

The International Maritime Exercise 2022 (IMX 22) contains round 60 nations and comes amid heightened Gulf tensions after missile assaults on the United Arab Emirates by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi motion, together with a foiled assault geared toward a base internet hosting US forces.

Israel normalized relations with Gulf states the UAE and Bahrain in 2020, introduced collectively by shared worries about Iran, and first held a joint naval drill with these two nations in November.

But that is the primary time Israel has participated in an IMX train, and publicly alongside Saudi Arabia with which it has no diplomatic ties.

Gulf neighbors Kuwait and Qatar, who additionally don’t have any formal relations with Israel, didn’t take part, based on US Navy info.

Bahrain hosts the US Navy Fifth Fleet’s headquarters in addition to some operations for CENTCOM, a US army coordination umbrella organisation for the Middle East. Israel final yr was included in CENTCOM.

A US Navy spokesperson on Wednesday mentioned train planners have been conscious of the geopolitical context of collaborating nations, however cooperation had been excessive.

“Here in the region we have had nothing but positive results in terms of planning efforts,” he mentioned.

The Israeli Defense Force mentioned on Monday that some items would take part within the Red Sea train with the US Fifth Fleet.

“For the past few months Israel has been exercising not only with us but other partner nations in this region,” Fifth Fleet spokesperson Tim Hawkins advised reporters on Wednesday.

In its seventh yr, IMX 22 started on Monday from the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and can cowl the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and North Indian Ocean.

