Israel PM expresses ‘sorrow’ to Saudi Arabia over Yemen Houthi attacks

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed Israel’s “sorrow” to Saudi Arabia on Saturday following a wave of Yemen Houthi assaults, in a uncommon public message to the nation with which it lacks formal ties.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The State of Israel expresses its sorrow to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the horrific attack by the Iranian-backed Huthis,” Bennett wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, a wave of Houthi drone and missile assaults hit Saudi targets, together with an oil plant that changed into an inferno close to a Formula One race in Jeddah.

Bennett additionally reiterated Israel’s issues that the US would take away its “terrorist group” designation of Iran’s highly effective Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a part of an settlement to revive a 2015 nuclear cope with Tehran.

“This attack is further proof that Iran’s regional aggression knows no bounds & reinforces the concern of Iran’s IRGC being removed” from the phobia record, he wrote on Twitter.

Bennett’s message got here as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel for landmark conferences with international ministers from the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco — Arab nations that just lately normalised relations with Israel — and Egypt.

Taking place over two days in a southern desert resort, the uncommon meet is formally geared toward “promoting peace in the region”, but in addition displays an alliance round shared regional issues over Iran.

Earlier this month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman indicated ties may heat with Israel — as soon as the Palestinian battle is resolved.

“We don’t look at Israel as an enemy, we look to them as a potential ally, with many interests that we can pursue together,” the prince informed The Atlantic, in keeping with a transcript issued by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“But we have to solve some issues before we get to that,” he mentioned.

“For us, we hope that the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is solved.”

In 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, each Gulf allies of Saudi Arabia, normalised ties with the Jewish state, as did Morocco.

Read extra:

Yemen’s Houthis suspend strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days: Political office head

Iran-backed Houthis under global condemnation after Saudi Aramco attack

Arab Coalition asks civilians to stay away from Houthis’ weapons warehouses in Sanaa