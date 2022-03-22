Israel PM says big gaps remain in bid to end Ukraine-Russia conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has been making an attempt mediate an finish the Ukraine-Russia battle stated Monday that regardless of some progress, there have been nonetheless important gaps between the edges.

According to his workplace’s transcript, he said that “There is still much to do, because… there are many issues in dispute, some fundamental,” in a speech.

Bennett stated that Israel, together with different worldwide associates, would proceed to attempt to shut the hole and finish the battle.

