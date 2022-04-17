Israel police enter flashpoint al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, arrest two

Israeli police have entered the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a delicate Jerusalem holy web site, two days after clashes with Palestinians.

The police cleared Palestinians out of the sprawling esplanade exterior the mosque itself early Sunday, whereas dozens of Palestinians remained contained in the constructing chanting “God is Greatest.”

The police stated they entered to facilitate the routine go to of Jews to the holy web site. They stated Palestinians had stockpiled stones and arrange obstacles in anticipation of violence. The police stated they had been dedicated to facilitating freedom of worship for Jews and Muslims.

But shortly afterward, Palestinians reported temporary clashes with Israeli police, simply exterior the mosque compound. Palestinian medics stated 10 individuals had been wounded.

The web site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who confer with it because the Temple Mount. It has lengthy been a flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence. Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian demonstrators in Jerusalem final yr erupted into an 11-day warfare between Israel and Hamas militants within the Gaza Strip.

Police additionally stated stone throwers had attacked buses in east Jerusalem close to the Old City. A lot of buses, which gave the impression to be carrying Jewish guests, had been broken and police stated some passengers had been evenly damage. It stated they arrested two suspects and had been trying to find others.

Clashes erupted on the web site earlier than daybreak on Friday after police stated Palestinians had hurled stones towards the Western Wall, an adjoining Jewish holy web site. Police entered in pressure and clashed with dozens of Palestinians shortly after daybreak prayers.

The hilltop compound is in Jerusalem’s Old City, residence to main websites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. This yr the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Christian holy week culminating in Easter Sunday and the weeklong Jewish Passover are all occurring on the similar time, with tens of hundreds of tourists flocking to town after coronavirus restrictions have been principally lifted.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, which incorporates the Old City, together with the West Bank and Gaza within the 1967 warfare. The Palestinians desire a future state in all three territories. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a transfer not acknowledged internationally and is constructing and increasing settlements within the occupied West Bank. Hamas controls Gaza, which has been beneath an Israeli and Egyptian blockade for the reason that group seized energy there in 2007.

Under longtime understandings, Jewish guests are barred from praying on the Temple Mount, and for many years, Jews prevented worship there for non secular causes.

Israeli authorities say they’re dedicated to sustaining the established order, however lately massive teams of nationalist and spiritual Jews have recurrently visited the positioning with police escorts, one thing the Palestinians view as a provocation. Such practices have fueled issues amongst Palestinians that Israel is plotting to take over the al-Aqsa Mosque compound or partition it — a declare Israel strongly denies.

A radical Jewish group not too long ago known as on individuals to convey animals to the positioning so as to sacrifice them for Passover, providing money rewards for many who succeeded and even tried. Israeli police work to forestall such actions, however the name was extensively circulated by Palestinians on social media, together with requires Muslims to forestall any sacrifices from going down.

