Israel police to launch investigation after clash erupts at Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral

The Israel police introduced that it’s going to launch an investigation into officers’ dealing with of the Jerusalem funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh on Friday however emphasised that it helps its officers and won’t permit them to be scapegoated, writes Yossi Lempkowicz.

Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist working for Al Jazeera, was shot dead throughout intense gun battles between the Israel Defense Forces and armed Palestinian terrorists in Jenin on 11 May. During her funeral, clashes erupted between funeral individuals and police, whose use of riot dispersal strategies drew widespread condemnation after footage of the incident emerged on-line.

According to police, whereas a “calm and dignified funeral” for Akleh had been coordinated along with her household, “Unfortunately, hundreds of rioters began to disrupt public order, even before the funeral began.”

“On Friday, about 300 rioters arrived at Saint Joseph hospital in Jerusalem and prevented the family members from loading the coffin onto the hearse to travel to the cemetery—as had been planned and coordinated with the family in advance,” police mentioned in a press release.

“Instead, the mob threatened the driver of the hearse and then proceeded to carry the coffin on an unplanned procession to the cemetery by foot,” the assertion continued.

Police instructed that the coffin be returned to the hearse, however the order was ignored. According to police, the E.U. ambassador and Abu-Akleh’s household each tried to intervene, however have been additionally ignored.

“Hundreds of individuals gathered outside the French hospital in Sheikh Jarrah and began chanting nationalist incitement,” police mentioned in a press release. “Towards the exit of the casket from the hospital, rioters began throwing stones toward the policemen from the French hospital plaza, and the policemen were forced to act,” police mentioned.

Advertisement

Officers intervened to disperse the mob and stop them from taking the coffin, “so that the funeral could proceed as planned in accordance with the wishes of the family,” based on the assertion.

Abu Akleh’s brother, Tony, instructed BBC Newshour police had requested that no Palestinian flags be current in the course of the funeral, that no nationalist slogans be chanted and had “wanted to restrict the movements of the funeral in some ways.”

According to his account, “We were trying to leave the hospital and we were faced with many soldiers brutally beating participants.”

“As with any operational incident, and certainly an incident in which police officers were exposed to violence by rioters and in which force was subsequently used by the police, the Israel Police will be looking into the events that ensued during the funeral,” the police assertion mentioned.

“Therefore, the Israel Police Commissioner [Yaakov Shabtai], in coordination with the Minister of Public Security [Omar Bar-Lev], has instructed that an investigation be conducted into the incident. The findings of the investigation will be presented to the Commissioner in the coming days,” the assertion continued.

Just hours after the announcement, Israeli outlet Ynet quoted police sources as criticizing what the supply described as “many false publications” relating to the incident, “including misinformation and half-truths regarding various occurrences and the activity of Israel Police forces in the area, including false reports of injuries.” These publications, the supply mentioned, have been a part of “ongoing incitement by various hostile elements attempting to instill a false narrative and [present a]distorted reality to the public.”

Police sources instructed Ynet that the Israel Police wouldn’t permit the officers concerned to turn into scapegoats.

“These are officers who protect Israeli civilians with their bodies against terrorism. There is no organization in the state that works under the pressure, workload, complexity and intensity as the police does,” a supply instructed the outlet.

On Friday, The European Union issued a press release saying that it ‘’is appalled by the scenes unfolding in the course of the funeral procession of the American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in occupied East Jerusalem.’’

‘’The EU condemns the disproportionate use of drive and the disrespectful behaviour by the Israeli police in opposition to the individuals of the mourning procession,’’ the assertion added.

‘’Allowing for a peaceable farewell and letting mourners grieve in peace with out harassment and humiliation, is the minimal human respect,’’ it added.

The EU reiterated its name for a ‘’thorough and impartial investigation that clarifies all of the circumstances of Shireen Abu Akleh’s dying that brings these liable for her killing to justice.’’

Also on Friday, the United Nations Security Council known as for an “immediate, thorough, transparent and fair and impartial investigation” into Akleh’s dying, stressing “the need to ensure accountability”.

Share this text: