Israel presidential visit to UAE a first as diplomatic relations grow

Israel’s president flew to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday within the first official go to by the nation’s head of state, the newest signal of deepening ties between the 2 nations as tensions rise within the area.

The UAE and Israel normalised relations within the fall of 2020, a part of a sequence of US-brokered diplomatic offers between Israel and Arab states that had lengthy averted formal ties with Israel over its decades-old battle with the Palestinians.

The workplace of president Isaac Herzog mentioned he can be assembly prime officers, together with Abu Dhabi’s highly effective crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan — the de facto Emirati chief — together with members of the nation’s small however rising Jewish ex-pat neighborhood.

Herzog can even go to Expo 2020, the world’s truthful hosted in Dubai, the place Israel organised a sequence of occasions at its nationwide pavilion.

The president performs a largely ceremonial function as a nationwide unifier in Israel’s parliamentary system, the place the prime minister holds essentially the most energy.

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett made his first official go to to the Gulf Arab sheikhdom final month and mentioned strengthening relations on a number of fronts with Sheikh Mohammed.

Shortly earlier than takeoff, Herzog mentioned his go to sought to deliver “a blessing of peace and a message of peace to the entire region”.

The present of Israel-Emirati cooperation comes at a fragile time for the Middle East.

Fighting in Yemen’s seven-year civil battle has intensified, widening to achieve Emirati soil for the primary time this month. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels combating the Saudi-led coalition claimed aerial assaults in opposition to Abu Dhabi — one which killed three employees at an industrial space and one other intercepted, scattering missile shards over the capital.

The assaults shocked residents, puncturing the sense of security pervasive within the area’s globalised enterprise hub. The Houthis have threatened additional strikes this week.

Meanwhile, negotiations in Vienna between world powers and Iran to curb Tehran’s quickly increasing nuclear program paused on Friday, with European officers saying the talks had approached “the final stage.”

Former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the landmark nuclear deal practically 4 years in the past in a transfer welcomed by Israel and America’s Gulf Arab allies and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran.

The shared enmity of Iran and mutual fears over its nuclear program helped push the UAE and Israel to formalise relations after years of covert ties.

Palestinian leaders have condemned the normalisation deal as a betrayal of their trigger for statehood.