Israel raids West Bank, 2 Palestinians killed in gun battle

JERUSALEM — Israeli forces raided a refugee camp within the occupied West Bank early Thursday, setting off a gun battle through which two Palestinians have been killed and 15 have been wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry stated.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian stabbed a 28-year-old Israeli man on a bus within the West Bank earlier than being killed by a bystander, the Israeli army stated. The Magen David Adom emergency service stated the stabbing sufferer was handled and brought to a hospital.

Videos circulated on-line confirmed smoke rising from the middle of the Jenin refugee camp as gunfire echoed within the background. Others appeared to point out Israeli troopers and Palestinian gunmen shifting via the slim streets.

The raid got here two days after a Palestinian from a village close to Jenin shot and killed 5 folks in central Israel, a part of a wave of assaults in current days which have left a complete of 11 folks useless.

The Palestinian Health Ministry stated 17-year-old Sanad Abu Atiyeh and 23-year-old Yazid al-Saadi have been killed. It stated 30-year-old Nidal Jaafara was shot and killed close to the West Bank city of Bethlehem, apparently referring to the stabbing incident.

The Israeli army stated troops got here underneath fireplace after coming into Jenin to arrest suspects. It stated one soldier was wounded and evacuated to a hospital for remedy.

The Jenin refugee camp was the scene of one of many deadliest battles of the second Palestinian intifada, or rebellion. In April 2002, Israeli forces fought Palestinian militants within the camp for practically three weeks. Twenty-three Israeli troopers and a minimum of 52 Palestinians, together with civilians, have been killed, in keeping with the U.N.

The Palestinian Authority, which administers components of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on safety issues, seems to have had little management over Jenin lately. Israeli forces working in and across the metropolis and refugee camp usually come underneath fireplace.

The Islamic Jihad militant group introduced a “general mobilization” of its fighters after Thursday’s raid.

In Tuesday’s assault, a 27-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank village of Yabad, close to Jenin, methodically gunned down victims, killing 5. On Sunday evening, a taking pictures assault by two Islamic State sympathizers within the central metropolis of Hadera killed two law enforcement officials. Last week, a mixed car-ramming and stabbing assault within the southern metropolis of Beersheba — additionally by an attacker impressed by IS — killed 4. The two assaults claimed by IS have been carried out by Arab residents of Israel.

President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday. Biden expressed his condolences after the current assaults and stated the U.S. “stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel,” the White House stated.

The current wave of violence has introduced the Palestinian problem again to the fore at a time when Israel is targeted on constructing alliances with Arab states in opposition to Iran. There have been no severe Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in additional than a decade, and Bennett is against Palestinian statehood.

Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian leaders have held a flurry of conferences in current weeks, and Israel has introduced a sequence of goodwill gestures, in an effort to take care of calm forward of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins this weekend.

They hope to keep away from a repeat of final yr, when clashes in Jerusalem set off an 11-day Gaza battle, however the current assaults have despatched tensions hovering. After a Security Cabinet assembly late Wednesday, Israel however determined to hold on with plans to ease restrictions on Palestinians within the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza within the 1967 Mideast battle, territories the Palestinians need for a future state. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a transfer not acknowledged internationally. In the West Bank, it’s steadily constructing and increasing Jewish settlements, which many of the internationally group views as unlawful.

Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, and the Palestinian militant group Hamas seized energy there two years later. Since then, Israel and Hamas have fought 4 wars and Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on the territory, which is house to greater than 2 million Palestinians.

Associated Press reporters Areej Hazboun and Tia Goldenberg in Jerusalem contributed to this report.