Israel says it downed 2 Iranian drones in other countries

The Israeli army stated Monday that it used subtle F-35 stealth fighters to shoot down two Iranian drones in third international locations a 12 months in the past, offering particulars concerning the incidents, which had been underneath army censorship.

A army official who briefed reporters on the March 2021 occasions declined to say the place the drones have been intercepted or whether or not these international locations gave permission for the usage of their airspace.

The official, who spoke on situation of anonymity in line with rules, stated the drones have been launched from Iran and have been certain for Israel.

“The UAVs were intercepted in regional airspace in coordination with neighboring countries before they could enter Israeli skies,” the army stated in an announcement, utilizing an acronym for unmanned aerial autos.

Israel says Iran and its allies within the area are actively creating and testing long-range drones that may switch ammunition, acquire intelligence and perform assaults. It says the drones shot down final March have been carrying handguns and explosives certain for the West Bank and Gaza.

Israel says it shot down a 3rd Iranian drone launched from Iraq throughout the May 2021 Gaza conflict. It says that drone was shot down after it entered Israeli airspace. Iran helps quite a few highly effective Shiite militias inside Iraq.

Israel views Iran as its biggest menace and often carries out strikes on suspected Iranian army targets in neighboring Syria.