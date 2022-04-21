Israel says no change to status-quo at Jerusalem Al-Aqsa compound

Israel mentioned on Thursday it was imposing a long-standing ban on Jewish prayer on the compound of Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, rejecting an Arab League accusation that it was permitting such worship to happen.

Violence on the compound, revered in Judaism because the Temple Mount and by Muslims because the Noble Sanctuary, has surged over the previous week, elevating considerations a couple of slide again into wider Israeli-Palestinian battle.

Israeli safety forces have been on excessive alert with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coinciding with the Jewish vacation Passover and Christianity’s Easter.

The Arab League mentioned Israel has damaged the status-quo and was permitting Jews to hope on the compound, calling it a “provocation.” Israel, nonetheless, mentioned there was no change in its long-standing ban on Jewish prayer on the flashpoint website.

“Israel is maintaining the status quo, which includes the freedom of prayer for Muslims and the right to visit for non-Muslims. The police enforce the ban on Jewish prayer,” mentioned Lior Haiat, a spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

“Over the last few years, Israel is not allowing Jews to visit the Temple Mount during the last 10 days of Ramadan to prevent any friction,” he mentioned.

That 10-day interval begins on Friday.

The way forward for Jerusalem is on the coronary heart of the Israeli-Palestinian battle. The Old City is in East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in a 1967 battle and annexed in a transfer that has not gained worldwide recognition.

Palestinians need East Jerusalem to be the capital of a state they search to ascertain within the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

