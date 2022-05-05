Israel says Putin apologized for foreign minister’s Hitler remarks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologized for his foreign minister’s comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.

Bennett, after a name with the Russian chief, stated he accepted the apology and thanked Putin for clarifying his place.

Bennett additionally stated he requested Putin to contemplate permitting the evacuation of the besieged Azovstal metal works within the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

Bennett stated he made that request following an earlier dialog with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that Putin promised to arrange a hall for civilian evacuation.

