Israel sees Iran nuclear deal ‘shortly,’ warns it will be ‘weaker’

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated Sunday that Iran could “shortly” agree a brand new nuclear cope with main powers however warned will probably be “weaker” than the unique 2015 settlement.

“We may see an agreement shortly. The new agreement that appears will be made is shorter and weaker than the previous one,” Bennett stated earlier than a weekly cupboard assembly, including that Israel was “organizing and preparing for the day after, in all dimensions.”

