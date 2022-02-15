Israel sends diplomats to Vienna for nuclear talks, Iran says ‘obstacle to progress’

Israel despatched a delegation to Vienna to make its voice heard relating to the continuing Iran nuclear talks for the primary time, an motion that displeased Tehran

The delegation is headed by Joshua Zarka, the deputy director normal for strategic Affairs on the Israeli Foreign Ministry, in response to the Times of Israel.

Zarka met with Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to talks on the nuclear pact, and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi.

Ulyanov tweeted: “Israeli colleagues from the capital and their Permanent Mission in Vienna visited us today. We discussed #IAEA-related issues.” Zarka responded by thanking Ulyanov for a “frank and important discussion.”

Israel’s delegation can be scheduled to fulfill with US officers collaborating not directly within the nuclear negotiations, in addition to all events to the deserted 2015 nuclear pact – China, France, Germany, and UK, all aside from Iran.

Iran’s Nour News, affiliated with the nation’s high nationwide safety physique, tweeted a response to Israel’s presence in Vienna saying: “The unexpected presence of the Zionists in Vienna is undoubtedly an obstacle to the current sensitive situation.”

It added: “The discussions of the representatives of the Zionist entity with Grossi and Ulyanov, whatever their purpose, will only be a step towards the role that this entity plays in its self-destruction.”

Currently, tensions are excessive over whether or not or not the Vienna talks to revive the deserted nuclear accord would succeed.

As Iran’s long-time foe, Israel strongly opposes the 2015 nuclear deal and doesn’t need the US to return to it underneath Joe Biden’s presidency.

Israel has additionally repeatedly introduced it’s getting ready for a navy strike on Iranian nuclear targets and would take unilateral motion towards Tehran if it needed to.

Iran responded to the Israeli risk by threatening to focus on all of the websites used to launch the assaults.

