Israel shoots down alleged drone launched by Hezbollah

The Israeli navy on Thursday mentioned it shot down an unmanned plane launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group into Israeli airspace.

The incident occurred only a day after Hezbollah’s chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said his group has been manufacturing navy drones in Lebanon and has the know-how to show hundreds of missiles in its possession into precision-guided munitions.

In a press release, the Israeli navy mentioned it had monitored the drone “throughout the incident” earlier than taking pictures it down.

It gave no additional particulars however mentioned it would “continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty.”

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong conflict in 2006 that resulted in a stalemate. Israel considers the Iranian-backed Hezbollah to be its best speedy menace, possessing an estimated 150,000 rockets and missiles able to putting anyplace in Israel.

Israel has lengthy expressed considerations that Hezbollah would get hold of or develop guided missiles and assault drones.

It routinely carries out strikes in neighboring Syria, a lot of that are believed to be geared toward halting Iranian arms shipments to Hezbollah.

