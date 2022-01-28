Israel signs deal with Novavax for vaccine

Israel has signed a deal to purchase 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Novavax, the well being ministry says.

The vaccines are resulting from arrive in Israel within the coming months, pending regulatory approval.

Financial particulars of the deal, which incorporates the choice for a further 5 million doses, weren’t disclosed.

Novavax’s protein-based vaccine shall be administered in two doses and has been discovered efficient towards quite a lot of variants, the ministry stated.

It shall be an alternate for individuals who don’t need a vaccine that makes use of messenger RNA (mRNA) expertise.

Mostly Israelis have obtained the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or different vaccines that use mRNA to spur an immune response.

The ministry stated Novavax’s vaccine has been accepted by regulators in Europe and remains to be being examined by the US Food and Drug Administration.