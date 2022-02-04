Israel signs defense agreement with Bahrain in Gulf first

Israel signed a protection settlement with Bahrain on Thursday, its first such take care of a Gulf nation since establishing diplomatic ties with Manama and Abu Dhabi greater than a yr in the past, Trend reviews citing Al Arabiya.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, making his first go to to Bahrain, mentioned the memorandum of understanding, that covers intelligence, procurement and joint coaching, takes the international locations’ relationship to “new heights.”

Bahrain and the UAE normalized relations with Israel beneath the US-brokered Abraham Accords agreements in September 2020.

“Only one year following the signing of the accords, we have achieved an important defense agreement, which will contribute to the security of both countries and the stability of the region,” Gantz mentioned in a press release.

Gantz earlier known as for deeper cooperation with Gulf companions to confront “maritime and aerial threats,” as he toured the US Fifth Fleet headquarters based mostly in Bahrain.

The protection minister toured the guided missile destroyer USS Cole, which is about to make its solution to Abu Dhabi to assist defend the UAE towards assaults by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

The USS Cole was the goal of an al-Qaeda suicide bombing within the southern Yemeni harbor of Aden in October 2000 that killed 17 sailors.

The US base in Bahrain lies simply throughout the Gulf from Iran. The waters are crossed by a whole lot of oil and cargo vessels each day.

There has been a rise in assaults on transport in recent times that the US and its allies have blamed on Iran. The Islamic republic denies the allegations.

“Against a backdrop of increasing maritime and aerial threats, our ironclad cooperation is more important than ever,” Gantz tweeted.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to stand united in defense of the sovereignty of our regional partners as well as peace and stability in the region.”