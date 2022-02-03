Israel signs defense agreement with Bahrain in Gulf first

Israel signed a protection settlement with Bahrain on Thursday, its first such take care of a Gulf nation since establishing diplomatic ties with Manama and Abu Dhabi greater than a yr in the past.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, making his first go to to Bahrain, stated the memorandum of understanding, that covers intelligence, procurement and joint coaching, takes the international locations’ relationship to “new heights.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bahrain and the UAE normalized relations with Israel underneath the US-brokered Abraham Accords agreements in September 2020.

“Only one year following the signing of the accords, we have achieved an important defense agreement, which will contribute to the security of both countries and the stability of the region,” Gantz stated in a press release.

Gantz earlier known as for deeper cooperation with Gulf companions to confront “maritime and aerial threats,” as he toured the US Fifth Fleet headquarters primarily based in Bahrain.

The protection minister toured the guided missile destroyer USS Cole, which is ready to make its option to Abu Dhabi to assist defend the UAE in opposition to assaults by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

The USS Cole was the goal of an al-Qaeda suicide bombing within the southern Yemeni harbor of Aden in October 2000 that killed 17 sailors.

The US base in Bahrain lies simply throughout the Gulf from Iran. The waters are crossed by tons of of oil and cargo vessels day by day.

There has been a rise in assaults on transport lately that the US and its allies have blamed on Iran. The Islamic republic denies the allegations.

“Against a backdrop of increasing maritime and aerial threats, our ironclad cooperation is more important than ever,” Gantz tweeted.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to stand united in defense of the sovereignty of our regional partners as well as peace and stability in the region.”

Read extra:

Israel participates in huge US Gulf naval exercise alongside Saudi Arabia, Oman

UAE intercepts, destroys three drones targeting the country: Defense Ministry

US to send warship, fighter jets to UAE after Yemen attacks: Statement