Israel strikes Gaza Strip after rocked fired: Witnesses, Hamas

Israel carried out strikes early Tuesday within the Gaza Strip after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave into Israel, witnesses and its ruling motion mentioned.

Israeli plane hit the southern Gaza Strip, witnesses mentioned, whereas the armed wing of Hamas introduced that it fired on Israeli planes.

“Congratulations to the men of the resistance who confronted the fighter jets with our anti-aircraft defense,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem mentioned in an announcement, claiming the Israeli raid hit “empty sites”.

Witnesses and safety sources within the Gaza Strip reported no accidents from the raid, which come shortly after Israel’s “Iron Dome” air protection system intercepted a rocket fireplace from Gaza into Israeli territory.

“In response to this attack, IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas terrorist organization weapons manufacturing site in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military mentioned.

The rocket assault and retaliatory air raid come after a weekend of Israeli-Palestinian violence in and round Jerusalem’s flashpoint al-Aqsa Mosque compound that wounded greater than 170 individuals, largely Palestinian demonstrators.

