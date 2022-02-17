Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Report

Israeli shelling struck a city south of Damascus on Wednesday night, inflicting materials harm, in response to Syrian state media.

This is the second Israeli aerial strike on Syria this month, after the Jewish state focused anti-aircraft batteries on February 9 in response to a missile fired from Syria.

“The Israeli enemy carried out a strike with several surface-to-surface missiles” from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, focusing on the city of Zakiya at round 11:35 pm (21:35 GMT), SANA stated, citing a navy supply.

A struggle monitor stated the goal of Wednesday’s shelling was a Syrian military publish.

“The shelling targeted a regime military post,” Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, informed AFP.

The UK-based monitor depends on a large community of sources inside Syria.

Since civil struggle broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out tons of of air strikes, focusing on authorities positions in addition to Iran-backed forces and fighters of the Shia militant motion Hezbollah.

Israel has repeatedly stated it seeks to forestall its arch foe Iran from extending a footprint in Syria.

