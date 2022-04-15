Israel successfully tests new laser missile defense system

Israel’s new laser missile protection system has efficiently intercepted mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles in latest assessments, Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated Thursday.

The Israeli-made laser system, designed to enhance a collection of aerial protection techniques such because the pricey Iron Dome deployed by Israel, shall be operational “as soon as possible,” Gantz stated.

The objective is to deploy the laser techniques round Israel’s borders over the following decade, Gantz added. The assessments occurred final month within the Negev Desert.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated in February that Israel would start utilizing the system inside a 12 months, sending a message to archenemy Iran.

Gantz stated the laser system can be a part of “an efficient, inexpensive, and innovative protection umbrella.”

Israel has already developed or deployed a collection of techniques meant to intercept every little thing from long-range missiles to rockets launched from just some kilometers away. It has additionally outfitted its tanks with a missile-defense system.

Little is thought concerning the laser system’s effectiveness, however it’s anticipated to be deployed on land, within the air and at sea.

The announcement got here close to the anniversary of the 11-day Israel-Gaza war, through which Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group fired greater than 4,000 rockets towards Israel.

Israel stated its Iron Dome protection system has been an awesome success, with a 90 p.c interception charge in opposition to incoming rocket fireplace. But officers say the system is pricey to deploy, and the brand new laser protection shall be way more cost-effective.

The Defense Ministry launched a brief video displaying what it stated had been profitable interceptions of rockets, mortars and an unmanned aerial automobile.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the profitable completion of assessments on the “Iron Beam” laser air protection system: “We have efficiently accomplished a collection of assessments on our new ‘Iron Beam’ laser air protection system. This might sound like science-fiction, but it surely’s actual. pic.twitter.com/2qyuCJPIrR — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 14, 2022

The video, which was extremely edited and consists of music, appeared to point out a laser beam popping out of a floor station, hitting the targets and smashing them into small items.

Thursday’s announcement got here as talks on restoring Iran’s tattered nuclear cope with world powers have stalled. Israel opposes the deal, saying it doesn’t do sufficient to curb Iran’s nuclear program or its navy actions throughout the area, and Israeli officers have stated they’ll unilaterally do what’s needed to guard the nation.

Read extra:

Israel arrets Palestinian accused of ISIS-inspired knife murders

Israel army launches new operations around flashpoint W. Bank city of Jenin

Two Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid: Palestinian health ministry