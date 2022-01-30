Israel supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit

Israel’s president mentioned his nation helps the United Arab Emirates safety wants and seeks stronger regional ties through the first such go to to the Gulf state on Sunday, as world powers attempt to revive an Iran nuclear deal.

The UAE, together with Bahrain, signed US-brokered normalization agreements with Israel, dubbed the “Abraham Accords”, in 2020. The two Gulf states and Israel share considerations about Iran and its allied forces within the area.

Isaac Herzog mentioned safety and bilateral relations with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE has prior to now fortnight been attacked twice with drones and missiles by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

“We completely support your security requirements and we condemn in all forms and language any attack on your sovereignty by terrorist groups. We are here together to find ways and means to bring full security to people who seek peace in our region,” Herzog mentioned through the assembly, in feedback launched by his workplace.

Sheikh Mohammed mentioned Israel and the UAE share a “common view of the threats to regional stability and peace, particularly those posed by militias and terrorist forces.”

En path to the UAE President Herzog’s aircraft flew over Saudi Arabia, which he mentioned was “truly a very moving moment.” Riyadh and Israel should not have diplomatic ties, however Israel has mentioned it wish to set up a relationship with the dominion which is dwelling to Islam’s two holiest websites.

“The Abraham Accords should be continued and more nations should join us in this endeavor,” Herzog instructed Sheikh Mohammed.

The presidency in Israel is a largely ceremonial publish. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the UAE in December.

President Herzog met the UAE’s overseas minister and different officers, UAE state information company WAM mentioned. He may even meet Jewish communities within the UAE, which is the area’s business and tourism hub.

Israel on January 18 supplied safety and intelligence assist to the UAE in opposition to additional drone assaults, in keeping with a letter launched on Tuesday by Israel’s chief.

